EA expects Dragon Age: The Veilguard to largely affect holiday earnings

EA expects Dragon Age: The Veilguard to sell well enough to help supercharge its Q3 holiday earnings.

Electronic Arts just reported its latest quarterly financials and the results were stellar: The publisher delivered over $2 billion in net bookings throughout the Q2 period, largely affected by live services on console followed up with heavy-hitting sports sales of College Football 25, NFL 25, and FC25.

As for the critical holiday Q3'25 period, EA is expected even more growth. Q3'25's net bookings are to deliver up to $2.55 billion revenue, up nearly 8% from $2.36 billion delivered in Q3'24. So what's behind this $190 million increase? EA is counting on BioWare's latest Dragon Age: The Veilguard release to help boost the numbers.

"Turning to Q3, we expect net bookings of $2.4 billion to $2.55 billion, up 1% to up 8% year-over-year, largely driven by the launch of Dragon Age and continued growth in our EA Sports FC franchise," EA chief financial officer Stuard Canfield said in a recent EA earnings call.

As for overall performance metrics and/or targets, those predictably remain vague. Veilguard has been in development for years now and has been rebooted multiple times. We don't know how much it cost to develop, produce, and market the game, and we also don't know exactly how many sales that EA is expecting for Veilguard, but a quick bit of math could indicate EA is forecasting to sell anywhere from 2 to 2.5 million copies throughout the holidays.

Veilguard is now the strongest EA singleplayer game on Steam in terms of concurrent players, making it the more popular offline-driven experience, and BioWare's RPG was also the top-selling game on Steam right at launch.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is currently the #5 best-selling game on the PlayStation Store.