Gaming

EA expects Dragon Age: The Veilguard to largely affect holiday earnings

Electronic Arts apparently has lofty sales aspirations for BioWare's latest RPG as Dragon Age: The Veilguard is expected to heavily weight Q3 earnings.

Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TLDR: EA expects Dragon Age: The Veilguard to significantly boost its Q3 holiday earnings, contributing to projected net bookings of up to $2.55 billion, an 8% increase from the previous year. The game has been successful on Steam, becoming the top-selling game at launch and is currently the #5 best-selling game on the PlayStation Store.* Based on the content by Derek Strickland below.

EA expects Dragon Age: The Veilguard to sell well enough to help supercharge its Q3 holiday earnings.

Electronic Arts just reported its latest quarterly financials and the results were stellar: The publisher delivered over $2 billion in net bookings throughout the Q2 period, largely affected by live services on console followed up with heavy-hitting sports sales of College Football 25, NFL 25, and FC25.

As for the critical holiday Q3'25 period, EA is expected even more growth. Q3'25's net bookings are to deliver up to $2.55 billion revenue, up nearly 8% from $2.36 billion delivered in Q3'24. So what's behind this $190 million increase? EA is counting on BioWare's latest Dragon Age: The Veilguard release to help boost the numbers.

"Turning to Q3, we expect net bookings of $2.4 billion to $2.55 billion, up 1% to up 8% year-over-year, largely driven by the launch of Dragon Age and continued growth in our EA Sports FC franchise," EA chief financial officer Stuard Canfield said in a recent EA earnings call.

As for overall performance metrics and/or targets, those predictably remain vague. Veilguard has been in development for years now and has been rebooted multiple times. We don't know how much it cost to develop, produce, and market the game, and we also don't know exactly how many sales that EA is expecting for Veilguard, but a quick bit of math could indicate EA is forecasting to sell anywhere from 2 to 2.5 million copies throughout the holidays.

Veilguard is now the strongest EA singleplayer game on Steam in terms of concurrent players, making it the more popular offline-driven experience, and BioWare's RPG was also the top-selling game on Steam right at launch.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is currently the #5 best-selling game on the PlayStation Store.

NEWS SOURCE:s204.q4cdn.com

Senior Gaming Editor

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

