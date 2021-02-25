All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021 Roadmap

Hulu debuts Solar Opposites Season 2 trailer and release date

Hulu released the trailer for the next season of its hit show Solar Opposites, created by Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, Feb 25 2021 2:32 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The wait is finally over, Hulu has released the new trailer for the coming season of its hit show Solar Opposites.

If you are a fan of Rick and Morty and haven't check out Solar Opposites, you are missing out. Solar Opposites is basically like Rick and Morty but a little tamer when it comes to jokes and references. However, the creator of Solar Opposites is Justin Roiland, who also created Rick and Morty, and if you know anything about Roilands kind of humor, you can expect some pretty interesting jokes.

Above you will find the new trailer for season two, and you can see that the family of aliens gets up to quite a lot of mischief while trying to fit into society on Earth. According to the announcement, season two of Solar Opposites will be released exclusively on Hulu on March 26th. For more information on Solar Opposites, check out this link here.

Hulu debuts Solar Opposites Season 2 trailer and release date 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Hannah Linen Face Mask - 50 PCS Disposable Masks (QUN)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$9.99
$9.99$9.99$8.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/24/2021 at 11:13 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtu.be

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.