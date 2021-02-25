Hulu debuts Solar Opposites Season 2 trailer and release date

The wait is finally over, Hulu has released the new trailer for the coming season of its hit show Solar Opposites.

If you are a fan of Rick and Morty and haven't check out Solar Opposites, you are missing out. Solar Opposites is basically like Rick and Morty but a little tamer when it comes to jokes and references. However, the creator of Solar Opposites is Justin Roiland, who also created Rick and Morty, and if you know anything about Roilands kind of humor, you can expect some pretty interesting jokes.

Above you will find the new trailer for season two, and you can see that the family of aliens gets up to quite a lot of mischief while trying to fit into society on Earth. According to the announcement, season two of Solar Opposites will be released exclusively on Hulu on March 26th. For more information on Solar Opposites, check out this link here.