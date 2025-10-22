Do you feel lucky, punk? Eastwood map in Battlefield 6 Season 1 brings back dicey golf carts

Battlefield 6 Season 1 trailer looks explosive - and yes, Bad Company's golf carts are back in 'California Resistance', the second themed update next month.

TL;DR: The official trailer for Battlefield 6 Season 1 is here and it shows off new maps, modes, weapons and vehicles - including drivable golf carts that'll make Battlefield: Bad Company fans come over all nostalgic. The new game modes include Strikepoint, a tactical 4v4 with permadeath, and Sabotage, an action-packed 8v8 focused on destroying the enemy's equipment.

Battlefield 6 Season 1 is almost upon us, arriving on October 28, and we've been treated to an official trailer showing off some of the new maps, modes of play, vehicles and weapons that are inbound.

As TechRadar noticed, the Battlefield 6 Season 1 Gameplay Trailer has been aired on YouTube via the PlayStation channel, and you can watch it above.

It shows off Blackwell Fields, which will be the first new map to arrive when Season 1 kicks off next week, as part of Rogue Ops, the initial themed update. We also get to see plenty of Eastwood, the second map that'll debut next month (November 18) as part of the California Resistance update.

And Eastwood has a golf course - complete with drivable golf carts. In a blog post for Season 1, Sony explains:

"One very cool aspect of Eastwood is that it's littered with driveable golf carts that are great for an impromptu escape or trip to a new objective. You might also try ramming them into enemy vehicles, provided you remember to jump out in time."

The new modes of play include Strikepoint, which is introduced with Rogue Ops, a 4v4 where two squads engage over a single objective. However, each player only has one life - if you're dead, you're out (so eliminating the opposing team also wins you the round).

Then with California Resistance, the Sabotage mode is an 8v8 affair where teams must destroy their opponent's boxes of equipment, while protecting their own from, well, being sabotaged. This is designed to be action-packed with little downtime - and lots of zooming around in golf carts, no doubt - whereas Strikepoint is going to require a far more cautious and considered approach to battle given its permadeath element.

Did I mention the golf carts? YouTuber Jackfrags gives them a spin in the below clip, and they leave tyre tracks on the golf course grass - which, as pointed out, is most definitely not going to be abused to sketch unsavory things on the greens for airborne folks to clearly see.