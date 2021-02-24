Cyberpunk 2077 won't be fixed on consoles until March

Cyberpunk 2077's second big update won't release in February, and has been delayed to the second half of March, CD Projekt RED today announced.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Right now CDPR is being hit on all sides: They're getting sued from angry investors, gamers are still upset and Cyberpunk 2077 is still off the PS Store, and the studio just suffered a recent cyber attack that saw source code being auctioned off to the highest bidder.

As a result of these stressors, Cyberpunk 2077's Patch 1.2 update has been pushed back. The update now has a targeted release date of the second half of March, but even that's not a guarantee.

CD Projekt originally hoped to release two megaton patches in January (Patch 1.1) and February (Patch 1.2), and use the rest of the year to roll out updates alongside a next-gen version sometime later in 2021. Those plans have been disrupted thanks to the IT attack and the heavy fixes required from the updates.