All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Report: Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077 source code auctioned for $7 million

Source code for precious CD Projekt RED games like Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077, and its next-gen RED Engine may have been sold.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Feb 12 2021 10:29 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Hackers reportedly make good on their promise to sell CD Projekt RED's game source code after a vicious ransomware attack.

A bit ago, hackers broke CD Projekt RED's cybersecurity protection and stole precious source code files for The Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077, Gwent, and the RED Engine itself. Hackers demanded CDPR pay a ransom in Bitcoin to get the files back, but the developer says it "will not give in to or negotiate" with the hackers and has prepared for the documents to be leaked out.

Now it appears the data has been sold in an auction for as much as $7 million. The info comes from dark web watchdog KELA, an intelligence group who has a proven track record in chronicling these kinds of cyber crimes. KELA was able to download and attain some of the files and they are indeed genuine:

CD Projekt RED has yet to deliver an official statement on this auction, but has confirmed the data was stolen from their servers. The company hasn't announced any more details.

This isn't the first time CDPR has suffered cyber theft. In 2017, hackers attained older Cyberpunk 2077 files and threatened to release them publicly if the developer didn't pay a ransom.

If this wasn't enough, thirteen separate law firms have filed class-action lawsuits against CD Projekt RED for possible securities fraud. The company allegedly misrepresented and withheld vital information that led to material loss for its investors. CDPR has acknowledged two of these lawsuits so far.

Report: Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077 source code auctioned for $7 million 53 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077 - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$46.95
$48.00$49.49$49.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/12/2021 at 10:13 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, twitter.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.