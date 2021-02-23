Gran Turismo 7 delayed to 2022 on PlayStation 5 due to COVID-19

Polyphony Digital and Sony have delayed Gran Turismo 7 indefinitely into 2022 due to COVID-19 work from home complications.

High-profile PlayStation 5 exclusive Gran Turismo 7 has been delayed to an undisclosed date in 2022, Sony has announced.

Delay season continues: Gran Turismo 7 has been pushed back from its original 2021 release date to an undetermined launch in 2022. The reason? COVID-19, of course. Polyphony Digital has transitioned to a work-from-home environment, which places new stressors on communication, iteration, and overall development.

"GT7 has been impacted by COVID-related production challenges and therefore will shift from 2021 to 2022," a Sony PR rep told GQ Magazine.

"With the ongoing pandemic, it's a dynamic and changing situation and some critical aspects of game production have been slowed over the past several months. We'll share more specifics on GT7's release date when available."

Read Also: Next-gen PS5-powered PSVR headset announced, won't come in 2021

Gran Turismo 7 was to be the penultimate showcase of the PlayStation 5's power, featuring high-end performance like native 4K 60FPS performance alongside impressive ray-traced lighting and reflections.

Polyphony also says GT7 will be a more traditional game and won't focus on online-driven elements like GT Sport, but it will still have online modes.