Gran Turismo 7 has 2 million monthly active users, Polyphony Digital confirms

Polyphony's Gran Turismo 7 is one of PlayStation's most consistently-engaging live service games with more than 2 million monthly active players on PS5.

Gran Turismo 7 is one of PlayStation's most successful live games in terms of player interactions, with millions of players engaged every month.

A new interview at the Gran Turismo World Series in Japan reveals some interesting facts around Gran Turismo 7, and the overall state of the five year-old racing game that Sony considers as one of its key games-as-a-service titles.

In a recent interview with GT Planet, Polyphony Digital CEO and series producer Kazunori Yamauchi confirms that GT7 still has around 2 million players a month. These are strong numbers that have a firm and established position among the PS5's user base, which was 119 million monthly active users throughout July - September 2025.

"Gran Turismo 7 has been released for several years, but still, the active users are currently over 2 million people, and the new users are increasing. "The status that Gran Turismo 7 is in now is probably the best of any Gran Turismo titles that we've had in the past. We've never experienced this phenomenon before, and neither has PlayStation."

Polyphony Digital attributes this success to the game's content updates, which have delivered new tracks, cars, and other changes throughout the last half-decade.

Sony has had to adjust its live service roadmap due to Concord's failure, but on the flip side, the devs at Polyphony have kept things rolling with a consistent cadence of 30+ updates, including the most recent free Spec-III update.

The Gran Turismo franchise has been core to PlayStation's DNA from the get-go, and throughout its decades-long run, the series has sold over 100 million units across multiple generations.