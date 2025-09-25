Gran Turismo franchise sales reach 100 million, major new GT7 update detailed

Gran Turismo sets a new milestone, breaking over 100 million copies across its 28-year span as Polyphony Digital reveals the biggest Gran Turismo 7 update.

TL;DR: The Gran Turismo series has surpassed 100 million sales worldwide, marking a major milestone for the iconic PlayStation racing franchise. To celebrate, Polyphony Digital will release the largest update yet for Gran Turismo 7, SPEC III, featuring new cars, tracks, and gameplay enhancements this December.

PlayStation's iconic racing franchise breaks the 100 million sales mark, joining other series like Monster Hunter and Mortal Kombat.

During yesterday's State of Play event, Polyphony Digital confirmed that the legendary Gran Turismo series has sold more than 100 million copies. That's a feat that few video game franchises can pull off, either by raw popularity, longevity, or a combination of the two. One interesting point; Sony has sold 623.7 million pieces of console and handheld hardware that have Gran Turismo games, so 100 million sales represents a strong, dedicated player base throughout the generations.

Polyphony Digital CEO and series creator Kazunori Yamauchi confirmed the news during the stream, and also announced the largest-ever update for Gran Turismo 7 called SPEC III.

"As of June 25, 2025, the Gran Turismo series has officially surpassed 100 million units sold worldwide since its debut. It is mind blowing for us creators that the series has sold more than 100M units. To celebrate this achievement, we're excited to announce SPEC III, our biggest update yet for Gran Turismo 7 coming this December."

The studio details GT7's new SPEC III update in a separate update post, confirming 8x new cars, 2x new tracks, and much more. More details will be revealed soon.

Gran Turismo 7 "Spec III" Update Content

・Two new tracks (Yas Marina Circuit, Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve)

・Eight new cars

・Dunlop tires

・Data Logger

・Collector Level cap increased

・Unlimited car invitations in Brand Central

・Enhanced Weekly Challenges

・New opening movie

・New Menu Book Seasonal Menu

・New events in Circuit Experience

・New Curations in Scapes

・Improvements to online races

There's also a neat little retrospective of the series over on the website, so be sure to check that out. We've included a brief look at the sales history as well:

Gran Turismo Series History