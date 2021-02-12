All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

Striker VR is making a consumer-grade VR gun peripheral

Striker VR raised $4 million to help the company bring its haptic weapon accessory for VR arcades to the consumer market.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Fri, Feb 12 2021 8:52 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Striker VR, a company that makes VR peripherals for VR arcades, revealed that it would be bringing its arcade technology to the consumer market with an updated device build for home use.

Striker VR is making a consumer-grade VR gun peripheral 01 | TweakTown.com

Striker VR's VR gun peripheral is an interactive accessory that offers increased immersion in shooter games thanks to its haptic recoil mechanism. The haptic system can simulate a variety of weapons, from standard rifles to futuristic energy weapons. The consumer version features a unique shape that looks like it could be suitable for more than just shooting games.

The concept images the Road to VR received from Striker depict a trapezoid-shaped object with a trigger grip in the center. A grip for your second hand can be found on the front, along with a trackpad on either side of the barrel. There also appears to be an extra button above the trigger grip.

Striker didn't make a formal announcement about its in-development VR accessory, but Road to VR recently spoke with a company representative and got some exclusive details. According to Road to VR, Striker VR received a $4 million cash injection from investors to help roll out this new accessory. The company plans to double its staff this year to prepare for the launch. Striker didn't say when the accessory would launch, but it sounds like it could happen late this year.

The upcoming accessory will support PC VR and Oculus Quest. We don't have any other details about Striker VR's consumer product yet, but we'll let you know when we do.

Buy at Amazon

Glistco Magni Stock - VR Carbon Fiber Controller Stock Rifle Adapter f

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$84.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/12/2021 at 8:50 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:roadtovr.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.