There is this theory of the mobius. A twist in the fabric of peripherals, where the keys become a loop from which there is no escape...

Google's April Fool comes early in the form of a truly mind-bending mobius strip keyboard
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time

Google just revealed its Gboard double-sided keyboard, which is a peripheral shaped like a mobius strip.

The keyboard with a twist - literally - was shown off on YouTube, although you'll quickly see that it's a joke (have a watch of the clip above).

As you may be aware, the Gboard team in Japan are renowned for these kinds of jokes, as Tom's Hardware points out, having previously unveiled innovations such as a bending spoon keyboard, or the Gboad stick version (a long bar of a keyboard where all the keys are simply in one huge row, so you can easily find the key you want).

Part of the joke is that these weird and wonderfully silly keyboards aren't revealed on April 1 (usually they appear later in the year, as is the case with this one).

Anyway, check out the video and be thrilled at the multitasking chops that the Gboard double-sided keyboard offers (as well as the ability to double as a Christmas wreath). As well as the possibility that with a version down the line, this peripheral could be a portal to the future.

Not buying it? Well, you actually can't buy the double-sided keyboard, as Google certainly isn't making them, and it's a joke. But hey, that didn't stop Google from putting the full instructions for making your own version on GitHub (apparently). That includes 3D printer files to make the case, schematics and PCB layouts, assembly instructions and firmware.

That's quite some effort to go to for an October's Fool joke...

NEWS SOURCES:youtube.com, tomshardware.com

