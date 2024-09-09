Sony raises prices on 'highly profitable' PS5 accessories

Sony Interactive Entertainment has increased the price of one of its 'highly profitable' PlayStation 5 accessories - the stock DualSense controller.

The PS5's stock DualSense controller has increased by $5 in the United States, representing a 7% price jump for the device. The PS5's DualSense used to have standard MSRP of $70 in the region, and it's not bumped to $75 across all retail channels.

The news comes little over a year after Sony Interactive Entertainment announced that its accessories business was a "highly profitable" unit for the games division.

"An area of our business that is also booming is accessories. Our PS5 peripheral line is the best we've ever released for any console, both in functionality and in aesthetics. The growing consumer demand for PS5 accessories is driving record high revenue in this highly important and profitable category," Sony Senior Vice President, Head of Worldwide Marketing, Sales, Business Operations & Consumer Experience Eric Lempel said during a presentation at the time.

On a since note, Sony has since released its $60 PlayStation VR2 adapter that allows owners to connect the HMD to their PCs, as well as two more expensive special edition DualSense controllers--the $80 Astro Bot Dualsense, and the $85 Concord controller.

Then there's the best-selling $199 PlayStation Portal, which is a remote play receiver tablet, as well as the $199 DualSense Edge with its swappable joysticks and customizable buttons.

Sony also bumped up the price shortly before it plans to announce its new PlayStation 5 Pro console tomorrow on September 10, 2024 during a special presentation.