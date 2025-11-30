AMD working on Radeon AI PRO R9700S and R9600D to join RDNA 4 consumer-grade AI GPUs

TL;DR: AMD is developing new Radeon AI PRO R9000 series GPUs, including the R9700S and R9600D, based on RDNA 4 architecture. The R9700S may target laptops with Navi 48 GPU and 32GB GDDR6, while details on the R9600D remain unclear. Official announcements are expected at CES 2026.

AMD is reportedly working on a couple of new Radeon AI PRO R9000 "RDNA 4" series consumer-grade AI cards, with a tease of the R9700S and R9600D leaking out.

AMD has officially listed its new consumer-grade Radeon AI PRO R9700S and Radeon AI PRO R9600D cards on its own support page, spotted by @KOMACHI_ENSAKA and @RubyRapids on X. We don't have any specifications on the new cards, and nothing official was posted on AMD's support page apart from the names of the two new Radeon AI PRO R9000 series "RDNA 4" cards.

Currently, AMD has its Radeon AI PRO R9700 workstation GPU on the market for $1299, featuring the full Navi 48 GPU core and up to 32GB of VRAM for the desktop. On the laptop side however, RDNA 4 hasn't graced any gaming laptops so far... so the new Radeon AI PRO R9700S could be a flagship RDNA 4-based offering for laptops, with the same Navi 48 GPU + 32GB of GDDR6 memory as the desktop R9700 variant.

In regards to the Radeon AI PRO R9600D, we could see a Navi 44-based GPU used, as the "S" variant Radeon GPUs are usually for laptops, but the "D" label hasn't been used by AMD yet. NVIDIA uses the "D" label to indicate export-compliant GPUs for China, but AMD might not be making the R9600D for China, instead just using the "D" naming for it, we're just guessing here.

We should expect to hear more about AMD's new Radeon AI PRO R9700S and Radeon AI PRO R9600D consumer-grade GPUs at CES 2026, which is barely a month away now. We'll be on the ground bringing you everything you need to hear from AMD, including these two new AI GPUs.