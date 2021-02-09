CD PROJEKT RED hacked: Cyberpunk 2077 + Witcher 3 source code taken

CD PROJEKT RED has been hacked, with Cyberpunk 2077 and unreleased Witcher 3 source code being held random and could be leaked.

CD PROJEKT RED has been hacked with the developer confirming the news on Twitter, saying that it had "discovered that we have become a victim of a targeted cyber attack".

The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 developer added: "An unidentified actor gained unauthorized access to our internal network, collected certain data belonging to CD PROJEKT capital group, and left a random note the content of which we release to the public. Although some devices on our network have been encrypted, our backups remain intact. We have already secured our IT infrastructure and begun restoring the data".

The hackers have reportedly taken internal source codes for CD PROJEKT RED games like Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3, Gwent, and even an unreleased version of The Witcher 3. Not only does the hacker reportedly have the source codes to those games, but also accounting, administrator, legal, and investor relations information might have been accessed as well.

Here's what the hackers had to say:

