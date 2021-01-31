All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT logo teased, will rock 12GB GDDR6 memory

AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card teased, with new logo revealed -- 12GB GDDR6 included, launches in late Q1 2021.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Jan 31 2021 7:42 PM CST
AMD has launched a trio of its new Big Navi cards and while they might be nigh impossible to find, the company isn't stopping with the releases... next up, the Radeon RX 6700 XT.

Andreas Schilling from HardwareLuxx has teased the Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card, saying "Soon - sometime in H1 2021 or is it Q1". He added that the Radeon RX 6700 XT will be aimed at 1440p gaming, and will rock 12GB of GDDR6 memory -- down from the 16GB of GDDR6 that ships on the Radeon RX 6800, RX 6800 XT, and RX 6900 XT graphics cards.

AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 6700 XT is expected to have its 12GB of GDDR6 memory on a 192-bit memory bus, with the full Navi 22 GPU packing 2560 Stream Processors. We don't know if AMD will be launching a new non-XT model of the Radeon RX 6700 XT, I'm sure it will, but we'll have to wait and see.

VideoCardz notes that they have "been told that AMD is now offering two Navi 22 XT GPUs to AIBs, one being strictly for overclocked models". That is very interesting, so we'll also have to wait and see how that goes as well. We should begin to hear more about the Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card in the coming weeks leading into the launch.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

