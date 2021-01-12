AMD's mid-range killer GPU: Radeon RX 6700, RX 6700 XT made official
AMD's new mid-range Radeon RX 6700 XT and Radeon RX 6700 made official: 12GB GDDR6, Navi 22 GPU, launching in the near future.
@anthony256
Published Tue, Jan 12 2021 3:28 PM CST
AMD has just officially teased its new Radeon RX 6700 series graphics cards, which will include the Radeon RX 6700 XT and Radeon RX 6700 cards both launching in March 2021. Check it out:
The new Radeon RX 6700 XT and Radeon RX 6700 will be powered by the Navi 22 GPU, but there's also a super-cute, super-small, single-fan card that should be based on the Navi 23 GPU. We don't know about what is ticking along inside, but we should expect this card to eventuate into the Radeon RX 6500 series.
As more information is made available, we'll let you know -- but it's very disappointing that we don't know more about the new Navi cards outside of a picture screenshotted from their virtual CES 2021 keynote. Come on, AMD.
- Read more: AMD's mid-range Radeon RX 6700 series cards should be here by March
- Read more: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT: Navi 22 GPU + 12GB GDDR6 = mid-range killer
Newsletter Subscription