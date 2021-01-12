All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD's mid-range killer GPU: Radeon RX 6700, RX 6700 XT made official

AMD's new mid-range Radeon RX 6700 XT and Radeon RX 6700 made official: 12GB GDDR6, Navi 22 GPU, launching in the near future.

Published Tue, Jan 12 2021 3:28 PM CST
AMD has just officially teased its new Radeon RX 6700 series graphics cards, which will include the Radeon RX 6700 XT and Radeon RX 6700 cards both launching in March 2021. Check it out:

The new Radeon RX 6700 XT and Radeon RX 6700 will be powered by the Navi 22 GPU, but there's also a super-cute, super-small, single-fan card that should be based on the Navi 23 GPU. We don't know about what is ticking along inside, but we should expect this card to eventuate into the Radeon RX 6500 series.

As more information is made available, we'll let you know -- but it's very disappointing that we don't know more about the new Navi cards outside of a picture screenshotted from their virtual CES 2021 keynote. Come on, AMD.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

