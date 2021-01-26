All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
New James Bond game is IO Interactive's biggest project ever

Hitman developer IO Interactive is going all out for its ambitious new 007 James Bond game, plans to double staff for project.

Published Tue, Jan 26 2021 3:42 PM CST
With its Hitman games, IO Interactive has arguably been preparing for a 007 game for a long time. But it's still not ready. That's why the team is doubling its numbers for the ambitious project.

IO Interactive has big plans for its upcoming Project 007 spy game. The studio plans to make an original Bond not seen before in movies--just like how 007's actor and likeness changes in the films, so too will it change in the game--set in a prequel timeline. The project is being built in a next-gen version of IO's proprietary Glacier engine, and luckily the team will have a few years to prepare.

The developer plans to make the most of that preparation. IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak says the team will double its numbers to help with the game. This is a vital move considering IO is fully independent now and doesn't have the backing of Square Enix any longer. Project 007 may be the start of a brand new trilogy of titles if partners MGM and EON Productions are confident in a long-lasting future. IO has a lot to prove, and they're currently gearing up for massive expansion.

"Today we are 200 employees and I expect that we will be over 400 employees over the next few years. So there is no doubt that the Bond agreement means an insane amount to us,"Abrak said in a recent interview with the Danish Broadcasting Corporation.

NEWS SOURCE:dr.dk

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

