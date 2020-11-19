Hitman dev IO Interactive is making a new James Bond game

Hitman dev IO Interactive has been working on a new IP for a while. Now we know what it is: a new 007 James Bond prequel.

Hitman developer IO Interactive has been working on a new IP for a long time now. Today we finally know what the project is: A new 007 game.

IO Interactive today announced they're developing a new game based around the 007 franchise. The game, codenamed Project 007, will be an origin story prequel that explores James Bond's early past, and it won't be adapted or based from a film. The video game's story will be 100% original.

Project 007 is being developed with IO Interactive's high-end proprietary Glacier engine, which has powered all of its Hitman games. Glacier is also updated for next-generation console hardware and will push the new 7nm SoCs to their limits. MGM, EON Productions, and Delphi are publishing the game alongside IO.

We don't know if Project 007 will be a first-person shooter, but based on IO Interactive's work, it's probably a third-person game like Hitman. It's been about 7 years since the last James Bond game and I couldn't think of anyone better to develop it.

Here's some details from the press release: