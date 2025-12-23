New James Bond game 007: First Light delayed to May 2026

Hitman developer's new James Bond game has been delayed by a few months, and is now set to launch in May.
007 First Light has officially been pushed back by two months from its original March 2026 release, and is now coming on May 27, 2026 to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Switch 2.
IO Interactive says that 007 First Light is currently playable from start to finish, and that the extra time will allow the studio to polish gameplay to ensure it's up to par with what audiences expect from such a prestige entertainment brand. The studio also reminds fans that they are an independent developer-publisher tackling the James Bond game on their own, putting greater emphasis on first impressions and launch sales.
IO Interactive issued the following statement on Twitter:
007 FIrst Light is our most ambitious project to date, and the team has been fully focused on delivering an unforgettable James Bond experience, bringing together breathtaking action, globe-trotting spycraft, gadgets, car chases, and more. As an independent developer and publisher, this decision allows us to ensure the experience meets the level of quality you players deserve on day one.
The game is progressing well and is fully playable from beginning to end, so these additional two months will allow us to further polish and refine the experience, ensuring we deliver the strongest possible version at launch. We're confident this sets 007 First Light up for long-term success, and we sincerely appreciate the patience and continued support we've received ever since we revealed the game. We look forward to sharing more updates regarding 007 First Light in early 2026.