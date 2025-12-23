New James Bond game 007: First Light delayed to May 2026

IO Interactive has delayed their new big-budget James Bond game, with 007: First Light now releasing two months later than expected on May 27, 2026.

TL;DR: IO Interactive's new James Bond game, 007 First Light, has been delayed to May 27, 2026, for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Switch 2. The extra two months will allow the independent developer to polish gameplay and deliver a high-quality, immersive spy experience at launch.

Hitman developer's new James Bond game has been delayed by a few months, and is now set to launch in May.

007 First Light has officially been pushed back by two months from its original March 2026 release, and is now coming on May 27, 2026 to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Switch 2.

IO Interactive says that 007 First Light is currently playable from start to finish, and that the extra time will allow the studio to polish gameplay to ensure it's up to par with what audiences expect from such a prestige entertainment brand. The studio also reminds fans that they are an independent developer-publisher tackling the James Bond game on their own, putting greater emphasis on first impressions and launch sales.

IO Interactive issued the following statement on Twitter: