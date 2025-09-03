007 First Light gameplay shows off thrilling cinematic action

IO Interactive has released the first-ever gameplay footage for their new James Bond game, 007 First Light.
Sony's latest State of Play event went live today, highlighting gameplay for the big new James Bond prequel. The game is being made by Hitman developer IO Interactive, and the gameplay shows off the different stealth-based diversion tactics that players can use while trying to get into specific areas unseen.
There's Assassin's Creed-like parkour, wall climbing, and ledge-hopping traversal as James Bond flexes his youth--it is a prequel, after all. All throughout the sequences, Bond keeps a developing suave and cool, and the gameplay has a cinematic quality to it, complete with a high-quality authentic score tying everything together.
The gameplay shows the first mission where Bond has to infiltrate a black tie event and investigate the whereabouts of 009, who has apparently gone rogue. The game goes in and out of cinematic dialogue sequences with ease, and hops right into a driving sequence after a cutscene--which is impressive and seamless.
The combat is third-person, and there's a slow-down mechanic alongside a cover-based shooter mechanic. The shooting looks tight, responsive, and snappy, and Bond has a surefire way of always finding the perfect shot to make everything explode.
Overall, the game looks incredibly cinematic and captures the spirit of the films with its execution, especially the plane sequence.
Follow James Bond as a young, resourceful and sometimes reckless recruit in MI6's training program, and discover an origin story of the world's most famous spy.
After a heroic act, young Naval air crewman James Bond is offered to join the newly revived Double 0 program. But when a mission to stop a rogue agent ends in tragedy, he must join forces with his reluctant mentor Greenway to expose a deep conspiracy and stop a looming coup at the heart of the State.
BECOME 007
Discover a new standalone, re-imagined James Bond origin story, and the events that lead an audacious young hero to become the best MI6 agent.
A THRILLING ESPIONAGE ADVENTURE
Embark on missions in breathtaking locations, drive iconic vehicles, and dive into a cinematic adventure in pursuit of a rogue agent who's always one step ahead.
SPYING, YOUR WAY
Go silent or go loud. Whether fighting with fists or firepower, using gadgets to infiltrate, or bluffing your way past guards, the approach is entirely up to you.
WELCOME TO MI6
Test your skills and replay your favorite missions with additional modifiers, for endless espionage fun!