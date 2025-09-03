007 First Light gameplay shows off thrilling cinematic action

IO Interactive showcases first-ever gameplay for their new James Bond game, 007 First Light, including detective scanning, investigations, combat, more.

TL;DR: IO Interactive's 007 First Light offers a cinematic James Bond prequel featuring stealth tactics, parkour, and cover-based combat. Players experience a young Bond's origin story through dynamic missions, seamless gameplay transitions, and authentic espionage action, capturing the spirit of the films with high-quality visuals and immersive storytelling.

IO Interactive has released the first-ever gameplay footage for their new James Bond game, 007 First Light.

Sony's latest State of Play event went live today, highlighting gameplay for the big new James Bond prequel. The game is being made by Hitman developer IO Interactive, and the gameplay shows off the different stealth-based diversion tactics that players can use while trying to get into specific areas unseen.

There's Assassin's Creed-like parkour, wall climbing, and ledge-hopping traversal as James Bond flexes his youth--it is a prequel, after all. All throughout the sequences, Bond keeps a developing suave and cool, and the gameplay has a cinematic quality to it, complete with a high-quality authentic score tying everything together.

The gameplay shows the first mission where Bond has to infiltrate a black tie event and investigate the whereabouts of 009, who has apparently gone rogue. The game goes in and out of cinematic dialogue sequences with ease, and hops right into a driving sequence after a cutscene--which is impressive and seamless.

The combat is third-person, and there's a slow-down mechanic alongside a cover-based shooter mechanic. The shooting looks tight, responsive, and snappy, and Bond has a surefire way of always finding the perfect shot to make everything explode.

Overall, the game looks incredibly cinematic and captures the spirit of the films with its execution, especially the plane sequence.

