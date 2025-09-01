PlayStation announces 30 minute gameplay deep dive for 007 First Light

PlayStation has unveiled when it will showcase 30 minutes of gameplay for the highly anticipated 007 First Light, developed by IO Interactive.

TL;DR: PlayStation will showcase a 30-minute gameplay deep dive of 007 First Light by IO Interactive on September 3 during a State of Play livestream. The game offers a James Bond origin story blending Hitman-style stealth, driving mechanics, and strategic tools to deliver an authentic spy experience.

PlayStation has unveiled when it will showcase 30 minutes of the highly anticipated 007 First Light, developed by IO Interactive.

PlayStation took to its official X account to share that it will be hosting a 30 minute gameplay deep dive for the upcoming 007 First Light, a title developed by IOI Interactive, the creators of the legendary Hitman franchise. For those who don't know, 007 First Light will be attempting to capture the character of James Bond, where he is young, resourceful and sometimes reckless.

The upcoming game will be an origin story to the world's most famous spy, and 007 First Light will blend the studios' Hitman-style stealth with new storytelling elements to capture the full Bond experience.

007 First Light will introduce driving mechanics, which is a big part of Bond's character, and it won't just be a run-and-gun gameplay experience, as IOI Interactive explained in a previous interview that players will be provided many "tools to feel as smart as Bond".

PlayStation revealed in its X post that it will be showcasing 30 minutes of gameplay of 007 First Light on September 3 in a new State of Play livestream. The livestream can be viewed on the official PlayStation YouTube channel, which has been linked below.