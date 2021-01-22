All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Cyberpunk had biggest digital launch of ALL TIME, breaks sales records

Even with refunds, Cyberpunk 2077 was the biggest digital game launch of all time with 10 million+ units sold on all platforms.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Jan 22 2021 11:23 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Cyberpunk 2077 was the biggest launch of all time in digital revenues and sales, analyst firm SuperData reports.

Cyberpunk had biggest digital launch of ALL TIME, breaks sales records 35 | TweakTown.com

Cyberpunk 2077 has sold a whopping 10.2 million units digitally on PS4, Xbox One, and PC after refunds, becoming the biggest digital game launch in history. That's according to SuperData, whose latest report highlights monumental figures for CD Projekt.

"Cyberpunk 2077 had the biggest game launch of all time based on digital revenue and digital units sold (10.2M)," the firm writes. PC Gaming accounted for a whopping 80% of these game sales and revenues, which is to be expected as PC games are primarily sold through digital distribution.

A bit ago, CD Projekt RED confirmed Cyberpunk 2077 has sold an estimated 13 million copies on all platforms even after refunds were processed. This includes both pre-orders and post-release sales of the game through digital and physical channels. At 13 million sales, Cyberpunk 2077 beat The Witcher 3's launch sales by over 220%.

Despite this success, the ensuing Cyberpunk controversy will cost CD Projekt. The long-term ramifications of the game's poor performance could lead to multiple securities fraud lawsuit settlements along with fines from consumer protection organizations.

CD Projekt Group will deliver official sales metrics during its Q4 earnings presentation in the coming months.

Buy at Amazon

Roll over image to zoom in Cyberpunk 2077 - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$34.99
$34.99$49.72$49.94
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/22/2021 at 11:23 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:superdataresearch.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.