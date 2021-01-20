NVIDIA SHIELD update adds PS5, Xbox Series X/S controller support
NVIDIA's new firmware update for SHIELD adds support for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S controllers for gaming, media use.
Published Wed, Jan 20 2021 7:27 PM CST
NVIDIA has just pushed out new SHIELD firmware, with v8.2.2 firmware for the SHIELD adding next-gen controller support.
NVIDIA SHIELD update v8.2.2 adds support for Sony's next-gen DualSense controller for the PlayStation 5, or one of Microsoft's new controllers from either the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S consoles. NVIDIA explains: "Connect next-gen console controllers to your SHIELD and enjoy playing Android or GeForce NOW gaming with your favorite controller. To begin, start Bluetooth pairing on your SHIELD and start pairing mode on your controller".
- DualSense: Hold PlayStation and Share/Clip button until light pulses blue.
- Xbox Series X/S: Hold the pairing button until the Xbox button blinks.
