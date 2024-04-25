Missing the Fallout TV show? Play Fallout 4 instead, it's about to get a big current-gen update

Finished watching Fallout on Prime Video and you're seriously missing the show? Fear not, there's some more mileage in Fallout 4 now...

For those who've binge-watched the Fallout series on Amazon Prime Video and are missing it, you might want to hop back into Fallout 4 to get your post-apocalyptic fix - as an update for the classic game is about to arrive.

The current-gen update is set to debut later today - it'll quite possibly be out by the time you read this - and it delivers a bunch of goodies to players on PlayStation and Xbox, as well as PC gamers.

So, what's new? PS5 and Xbox Series X and Series S consoles will get new 'performance' and 'quality' modes to allow for faster frame rates (up to 60 fps) or jacked-up resolutions respectively.

There'll also be improvements with stability and general fixes including tinkering with quests, which will come to last-gen consoles too.

PC gamers can expect widescreen and ultra-widescreen support alongside fixes for quests, and on top of that, Bethesda is dropping some free creation club content.

The main concern from the community on the PC side is that the update might break support for some mods.

On that topic, Bethesda observes: "Please note that some PC mods that rely on version-sensitive content may be affected. However, we've worked to minimize impact to the majority community mods."

Fingers crossed for those who run a bunch of mods and are planning on installing the update, then.

