New PUBG games: Mobile in 2021, console/PC sequel in 2022

Bluehole plans to release a horror-survival thriller based in the PUBG universe on next-gen PS5, Xbox Series X consoles in 2022.

Published Wed, Jan 20 2021 3:13 PM CST
PUBG will soon evolve from a singular battle royale game into a fully-fledged franchise with multiple releases...including a horror title called The Callisto Protocol.

Krafton, the parent company of PUBG developer Bluehole, has lofty ambitions for the BR franchise. Soon the billion-dollar FPS will transcend into other genres and even other mediums. The South Korean giant plans to release a PUBG animated television series, live action films, and a number of new games--in short, they're going for the transmedia approach that Capcom, Nintendo, Microsoft, and Sony have embraced for long time.

Krafton CEO Kim Chang-han says there's a bunch of new PUBG games in development--at least three, in fact.

We'll see a new BR released on mobiles in 2021 (a big deal considering PUBG mobile has raked in $2.6 billion i 2020 alone), a fully-fledged sequel on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC by 2022, and the Callisto Protocol, a horror-survival game from Dead Space creator Glen Schofield.

Schofield has been working on the Callisto Protocol for a while now. The project was originally hinted at in June 2019, and was then described as "an original narrative campaign experience set in the PUBG universe." The game was then announced at The Game Awards 2020 as a terror-inspired experience set three centuries after the original PUBG battle royale game.

To fund these projects, Krafton plans to go public with an IPO that could be worth billions. Brokerage firms estimate Krafton's worth could be as high as $27 billion, and the company could have the highest IPO in South Korean history.

NEWS SOURCE:bloomberg.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

