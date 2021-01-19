PUBG dev's billion-dollar IPO may be biggest in South Korean history

PUBG developer Krafton plans to go public with an IPO, and it could beat Samsung as South Korea's biggest IPO in history.

Krafton, the parent company of PUBG developer Bluehole, plans to go public sometime in 2021 with an IPO. It could be the biggest in South Korea's history.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, the billion-dollar battle royale titan behind PUBG will hold an initial public offering and start trading on the Korea Stock Exchange. Krafton plans to hold the IPO in mid-2021, CEO Kim Chang-han said. Some brokerage firms value the gaming giant as high as $27 billion. For comparison, Activision-Blizzard, one of gaming's colossal earners, has a market cap of $71 billion.

Bloomberg notes that Krafton's IPO could be the biggest in South Korea's history; the record is held by Samsung, who generated $2.4 billion in a 2010 initial public offering.

There's currently no information on share price targets, investors, or volume of shares.