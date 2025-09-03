Stellar Blade 2 in active development at ShiftUp alongside new IP Project Spirit

Korean game developer ShiftUp confirms that it's working on a Stellar Blade sequel with an 'expanded worldview' alongside a brand new IP, Project Spirit.

TL;DR: ShiftUp confirms a sequel to the successful action game Stellar Blade, aiming to expand its universe and gameplay to strengthen the franchise. Additionally, they are developing Project Spirit, a cross-platform Eastern fantasy IP targeting consoles, PC, and mobile to enhance long-term growth and global competitiveness.

ShiftUp's latest semi-annual report gives an update on the Korean developer's plans, confirming a sequel to Stellar Blade as well as a new IP project.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Stellar Blade has proven to be a win for both Sony and game-maker ShiftUp, so it's not a big surprise that a sequel is currently in development. The news was spotted as part of the Korean developer's domestic filings.

"Building on these achievements, we are actively pursuing the franchise of the Stellar Blade IP, and are currently developing a sequel to Stella Blade," ShiftUp said in the report.

"The sequel will inherit the action-packed nature of the original Stellar Blade, while also expanding its worldview and enhancing gameplay to further solidify its position as a franchise IP. We anticipate that this will surpass the success of the original game."

"We plan to develop various derivative works and expand the Stella Blade IP so that Stellar Blade can establish itself as a well-made IP."

The devs also outlined their plans for a new IP that they're calling Project Spirit, a multi-platform game that'll bridge consoles, PC, and mobiles and will offer Asian themes and visuals.

ShiftUp explains more about the new IP:

Project Spirit is a subculture-style game based on an Eastern fantasy worldview, and is being developed as a cross-platform game encompassing mobile, PC, and console. By providing a new gaming experience to users across all regions and platforms, we expect it to strengthen our IP competitiveness and establish itself as a core IP that will drive our long-term growth.

These are future projects that may be in development for years, so no release dates or even timings were given for the games.