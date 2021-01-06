All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
PUBG 2 teased, should offer totally next-gen chicken dinners

PUBG 2 is in development, teased as a next-gen PC and console/mobile cross-platform game -- has been teased as Project XTRM.

Published Wed, Jan 6 2021 8:15 PM CST
PUBG is still one of the biggest games on the market right now, with a super solid playerbase that is able to still battle new Battle Royale giants like Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite, and Apex Legends. But now we have some juicy rumors on the next-gen PUBG 2 that is reportedly in development.

Korean media outlet MTN has teased that PUBG 2 is an "authentic sequel" to the original PUBG, which reportedly started development back in May 2019. The team that developed PUBG Lite for low-end PCs is working on PUBG Mobile 2, but these projects are separate to PUBG 2.

PUBG 2 is reportedly a next-gen game for PC, console and mobile and will be most importantly cross-platform which should have lots of gamers happy. It'll be interesting to see what PUBG 2 eventuates into, and how many upgrades, features, new graphics and more that we'll get from it.

I'm also hoping that PUBG 2 is much better optimized than PUBG was at launch, and for many months after -- it'll also be interesting to see how PUBG 2 performs on the next-gen Sony PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

