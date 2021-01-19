All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
The Medium PC spec requirements: minimum R9 390X for 1080p 30FPS

Bloober Team's new supernatural horror game has somewhat hefty PC spec requirements, especially for 1080p 30FPS at low presets.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Jan 19 2021 5:41 PM CST
Bloober Team revealed the full PC spec requirements for their new ultra-creepy horror game The Medium, ranging from 1080p 30FPS minimum and 4K 30FPS with ray tracing.

The Medium PC spec requirements: minimum R9 390X for 1080p 30FPS 12 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The Medium is set to bring Beksinski-style terror to gamers later this month, and now PC users can see how their rig stacks up. The game requires a minimum R9 390X GPU or an GTX 1650 SUPER or GTX 1060 for 1080p 30FPS at low presets, complete with an Intel Core i5-6600 CPU or Ryzen 5, 8GB of RAM, and 50GB of install space.

The Medium PC spec requirements: minimum R9 390X for 1080p 30FPS 23 | TweakTown.com

Minimum specs for ray-tracing require an RTX 2060 Super with 8GB of VRAM, an AMD RX 6800 with 16GB of VRAM, an Intel Core i5-9600 or an AMD Ryzen 3700 X, and 16GB of RAM.

The specs and performance values are scaled accordingly so be sure to double check and see if your system can handle it.

The Medium releases January 28 on Steam, The Epic Games Store, Xbox Series S/X, the Windows Store, and Game Pass.

