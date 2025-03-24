Dune: Awakening hardware requirements revealed, alongside DLSS 4, FSR 4, and XeSS 2 support

Dune: Awakening is launching in May and with the hardware requirements revealed you'll only need a GeForce RTX 4070 to experience the game at 4K 60 FPS.

Dune: Awakening is the highly anticipated new survival game from Conan Exiles developer

Funcom will launch on PC on May 21. It will debut in full Version 1.0 form, with no Early Access period or subscription model. Pre-orders for the game will open this week, and the developer has detailed the full hardware requirements.

This is good news for those with older hardware, as the recommended GPU for playing using 'High' settings at 1440p 60 FPS is the GeForce RTX 3070. For those pushing 4K 60 FPS with 'Ultra' settings, you'll need a GeForce RTX 4070 or Radeon RX 7800 XT. The absolute minimum spec is the GeForce RTX 1060, which only covers playing using the 'Low' quality preset at 1080p 30 FPS.

After a string of big releases calling for a GeForce RTX 4080-equivalent GPU to play at High or Ultra settings, Dune: Awakening looks set to ship in a polished state, performance-wise. For those planning on picking up the game or wanting to see how it might run on their system, a downloadable Character Creator & Benchmark Mode on Steam is available now.

The game will also debut with support for NVIDIA's DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation and the fantastic transformer model for Super Resolution, AMD's new AI-powered FSR 4, and Intel's XeSS 2 Super Resolution and Xe Low Latency.

Here's the breakdown of Dune: Awakening's hardware requirements.