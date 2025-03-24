All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Dune: Awakening hardware requirements revealed, alongside DLSS 4, FSR 4, and XeSS 2 support

Dune: Awakening is launching in May and with the hardware requirements revealed you'll only need a GeForce RTX 4070 to experience the game at 4K 60 FPS.

Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Dune: Awakening, a new survival game from Funcom, launches on PC on May 21 without Early Access or subscription. Pre-orders open this week. It supports NVIDIA DLSS 4, AMD FSR 4, and Intel XeSS 2. Minimum specs include a GeForce RTX 1060 for 1080p 30 FPS, with higher specs for better performance.

Dune: Awakening is the highly anticipated new survival game from Conan Exiles developer

Funcom will launch on PC on May 21. It will debut in full Version 1.0 form, with no Early Access period or subscription model. Pre-orders for the game will open this week, and the developer has detailed the full hardware requirements.

Dune: Awakening hardware requirements revealed, alongside DLSS 4, FSR 4, and XeSS 2 support 02
2

This is good news for those with older hardware, as the recommended GPU for playing using 'High' settings at 1440p 60 FPS is the GeForce RTX 3070. For those pushing 4K 60 FPS with 'Ultra' settings, you'll need a GeForce RTX 4070 or Radeon RX 7800 XT. The absolute minimum spec is the GeForce RTX 1060, which only covers playing using the 'Low' quality preset at 1080p 30 FPS.

After a string of big releases calling for a GeForce RTX 4080-equivalent GPU to play at High or Ultra settings, Dune: Awakening looks set to ship in a polished state, performance-wise. For those planning on picking up the game or wanting to see how it might run on their system, a downloadable Character Creator & Benchmark Mode on Steam is available now.

The game will also debut with support for NVIDIA's DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation and the fantastic transformer model for Super Resolution, AMD's new AI-powered FSR 4, and Intel's XeSS 2 Super Resolution and Xe Low Latency.

Here's the breakdown of Dune: Awakening's hardware requirements.

SpecsLOW (Minimum)MEDIUMHIGH (Recommended)ULTRA
Settings1080p 30 FPS1080p 60 FPS1440p 60 FPS4K 60 FPS
OSWindows 10 64-bit (or newer)Windows 10 64-bit (or newer)Windows 10 64-bit (or newer)Windows 10 64-bit (or newer)
ProcessorIntel Core i5-7400, AMD Ryzen 3 1200Intel Core i5-8600K, AMD Ryzen 5 2600Intel Core i7-10700K, AMD Ryzen 5 5600XIntel Core i7-11700K, AMD Ryzen 5 5800X
Memory16GB RAM16GB RAM16GB RAM16GB RAM
GraphicsGeForce RTX 1060 (6GB), Radeon RX 5600 XT (6GB), Intel Arc A380GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB), Radeon RX 6600 (8GB), Intel Arc A770GeForce RTX 3070 (8GB), Radeon RX 6700 XT (12GB), Intel Arc B580GeForce RTX 4070 (12GB), Radeon RX 7800 XT (16GB)
Storage60 GB (SSD)75 GB (SSD)75 GB (SSD)75 GB (SSD)
NEWS SOURCE:store.steampowered.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

