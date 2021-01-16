All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

CD Projekt knew Cyberpunk 2077 had issues but released it anyway

CD Projekt says it didn't see many of Cyberpunk 2077's bugs before launch. But developers say management knew about the issues.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Jan 16 2021 6:15 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

CD Projekt management knew how bad Cyberpunk 2077 performed on last-gen hardware and knew about many of the core issues, glitches, and bugs, anonymous sources tell Bloomberg's Jason Schreier.

CD Projekt knew Cyberpunk 2077 had issues but released it anyway 53 | TweakTown.com

Just days ago In a recent apology video, CD Projekt Group CEO Marcin Iwinski told gamers that the studio didn't really know about many of Cyberpunk 2077's bugs, including just how bad the game performed on PS4 and Xbox One. Now anonymous developers say otherwise; CD Projekt management not only knew about the issues, but they chose to release the game anyway instead of delaying the game further.

"Every change and improvement needed to be tested, and as it turned out, our testing did not show a big part of the issues you experienced while playing the game,"Iwinski said.

The sentiment, according to Bloomberg, was that CD Projekt had "made the Witcher 3" and things would ultimately work themselves out. These delusions of grandeur became apparent once Cyberpunk 2077 was taken off the PlayStation Store, the main storefront that serves over 100 million console gamers. In short, CDPR took the "release now, fix it later" approach that many developers take with live games like Fallout 76 and even No Man's Sky.

CD Projekt's messages were already mixed before the apology video. In a conference call to investors, CD Projekt management admitted they "didn't spend enough time looking at" current-gen versions of the game and were "updating that version of the game until the very last minute." Staffers say they had warned CD Projekt's higher ups about the issues but there simply wasn't enough time to fix everything--unless the game were delayed further.

The studio also said it chose not to show base PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game because those ports simply weren't ready. The company chose to hide the game running on those platforms because they were working on it up until launch.

"We've actually shown console footage, but never on the last-gen consoles. The reason is that we were updating the game on last-gen consoles until the very last minute, and we thought we'd make it in time," CDPR co-founder Marcin Iwinski said in an investor's call.

This withheld information is now the basis for multiple lawsuits. So far we've counted thirteen U.S.-based law firms that are suing CD Projekt for possible securities fraud. Shortly after the controversy broke out, CD Projekt shares dropped by over 30% and caused investors to lose money. This shareholder loss combined with the willful negligence and withheld information are the main arguments in the lawsuits.

CD Projekt says it plans to fix Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 and Xbox One with a series of big patches and updates. Other content, including the game's free DLC and paid expansions, have been delayed to give CDPR more time to work.

Buy at Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077 - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.99
$49.72$49.99$49.94
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/16/2021 at 6:18 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:bloomberg.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.