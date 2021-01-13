All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Ubisoft making new Star Wars game, EA no longer has exclusivity

EA no longer has exclusivity to make Star Wars games, and now Disney has tapped Ubisoft to develop a new game with a fresh story.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Jan 13 2021 9:03 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The Division developer Ubisoft Massive is making a new Star Wars game, Lucasfilm Games today confirmed.

Ubisoft making new Star Wars game, EA no longer has exclusivity 345 | TweakTown.com

Lucasfilm Games was only just resurrected, but the new label has been busy. First Lucasfilm announced a new Indiana Jones game is in the works at Bethesda's MachineGames. Now they've announced EA has lost exclusivity to the Star Wars license, and Ubisoft is jumping on board.

The new Ubisoft-developed Star Wars game will be an open-world title with story-driven beats. The Division 2's Julian Gerighty will be the creative director on the project, and the Star Wars game is being developed in Ubisoft Massive's proprietary Snowdrop engine--the same engine that powered The Division games.

Expect Ubisoft Massive to push the Snowdrop engine to new heights on next-gen consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, as well as high-end PC power like the GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs.

No word on a release window, platform target, or story timeline have been revealed.

Lucasfilm Games and Ubisoft are collaborating on a new story-driven, open-world Star Wars game. It's a genre long-requested by fans, and will come to life via Massive Entertainment, Ubisoft's critically-acclaimed studio based in MalmÜ, Sweden.

"We're really excited about an opportunity to work with the team at Massive, led by David Polfeldt and the creative director, Julian Gerighty. We've spent almost a year now, working to get to know them and what they want to bring to the table," Reilly says.

"I'm a huge fan of them, personally. I think we're really excited about where that project is going, because they have a unique vision for the story and the game they want to deliver."

Of course, Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment are renowned for their expertise in developing immersive worlds, and in pushing the boundaries of technology with their proprietary engine, Snowdrop.

"We know that fans of Star Wars value the feeling of immersion - of being transported into the Star Wars galaxy and moving through richly-detailed environments. It's fun to imagine what the team at Massive can do within Star Wars by bringing their innovative spirit and their commitment to quality," Reilly says.

Buy at Amazon

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.99
$25.99$26.50$36.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/13/2021 at 9:04 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:starwars.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.