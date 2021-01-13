Ubisoft making new Star Wars game, EA no longer has exclusivity

EA no longer has exclusivity to make Star Wars games, and now Disney has tapped Ubisoft to develop a new game with a fresh story.

The Division developer Ubisoft Massive is making a new Star Wars game, Lucasfilm Games today confirmed.

Lucasfilm Games was only just resurrected, but the new label has been busy. First Lucasfilm announced a new Indiana Jones game is in the works at Bethesda's MachineGames. Now they've announced EA has lost exclusivity to the Star Wars license, and Ubisoft is jumping on board.

The new Ubisoft-developed Star Wars game will be an open-world title with story-driven beats. The Division 2's Julian Gerighty will be the creative director on the project, and the Star Wars game is being developed in Ubisoft Massive's proprietary Snowdrop engine--the same engine that powered The Division games.

Expect Ubisoft Massive to push the Snowdrop engine to new heights on next-gen consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, as well as high-end PC power like the GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs.

No word on a release window, platform target, or story timeline have been revealed.