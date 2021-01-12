All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
PowerColor preps Radeon RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT Liquid Devil cards

PowerColor's fully-custom Radeon RX 6000 series Liquid Devil cards announced, feature pre-installed water block designed by EK.

Published Tue, Jan 12 2021 8:05 PM CST
PowerColor has just made its newly fully-custom Radeon RX 6900 XT and Radeon RX 6800 XT Liquid Devil graphics cards, both rocking a pre-installed water block designed by EK.

PowerColor preps Radeon RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT Liquid Devil cards 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new Liquid Devil series cards see PowerColor going all-in with a fully-custom design, upgraded coolers, and PCBs. The water block will be slightly different between the cards, with the RX 6800 XT Liquid Devil packing 2 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors while the flagship RX 6900 XT Liquid Devil has 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors. The EK water block will be designed around those parameters.

It'll be interesting to see how far these new PowerColor Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Devil and Radeon RX 6800 XT Liquid Devil graphics cards go when it comes to overclocking that Navi 21 GPU as far as it can go in breaking overclocking records.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

