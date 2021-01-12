PowerColor preps Radeon RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT Liquid Devil cards

PowerColor has just made its newly fully-custom Radeon RX 6900 XT and Radeon RX 6800 XT Liquid Devil graphics cards, both rocking a pre-installed water block designed by EK.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new Liquid Devil series cards see PowerColor going all-in with a fully-custom design, upgraded coolers, and PCBs. The water block will be slightly different between the cards, with the RX 6800 XT Liquid Devil packing 2 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors while the flagship RX 6900 XT Liquid Devil has 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors. The EK water block will be designed around those parameters.

It'll be interesting to see how far these new PowerColor Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Devil and Radeon RX 6800 XT Liquid Devil graphics cards go when it comes to overclocking that Navi 21 GPU as far as it can go in breaking overclocking records.