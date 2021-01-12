All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Mass Effect remaster trilogy should release before EA's FY2021 ends

Retailers might've leaked the Mass Effect Legendary Edition trilogy remaster's release date for March 2021, a good time for EA.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Jan 12 2021 2:32 PM CST
According to now-deleted listings on retailer websites, the Mass Effect trilogy remaster will launch in early March.

Mass Effect remaster trilogy should release before EA's FY2021 ends 235 | TweakTown.com

EA plans to finish out its FY2021 timeline with a hefty catalog boost from BioWare. Retailers may have accidentally leaked a March 12, 2021 release for the new Mass Effect Legendary Edition, which is a strategic launch for EA. The remaster should launch before the Fiscal Year 2021 timeline ends on March 31, giving EA a few weeks of sales before the period closes. Big publishers tend to release games in Feb/March to help bolster Q4 sales, which typically slumps after the Q3 holiday rush.

Neither EA nor BioWare have officially confirmed a launch date for the remaster trilogy. Right now Spring 2021 is the targeted release. The trilogy is getting big upgrades for current- and next-gen hardware, including better frame rates, boosted resolution, and lots of optimizations and tweaks. EA also confirmed the game will receive free PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X upgrades.

Also remember that BioWare is currently developing Mass Effect 4, a sequel that has continuity with the original trilogy.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

