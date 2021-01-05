Samsung will be saving the best camera tech for the Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung will be saving the ultra-cool laser autofocus camera for its flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphone, and it's coming soon.

Samsung is about to unleash its new family of Galaxy S21 smartphones, led by the flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra that will have the ultimate camera system of them all.

We have some new information thanks to leaker Evan Blass, who has shared some details through an infographic on the specs for Samsung's new Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphone. Samsung will be using a 108-megapixel main sensor, which will also be flanked by two 10-megapixel telephoto sensors and a 12-megapixel camera.

Samsung will use a regular 12-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide and 64-megapixel telephoto sensor on the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ smartphones. We should expect 8K 30FPS and 4K 60FPS video shooting abilities on Samsung's new flock of Galaxy S21 smartphones, and some speedy horsepower with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Front-facing - 40MP f2.2

Ultrawide - 12MP f2.2

Primary - 108MP f1.8

Telephoto 2 - 10MP f4.9

Telephoto 1 - 10MP f2.4

Galaxy S21 5G / S21 Plus 5G