All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Samsung will be saving the best camera tech for the Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung will be saving the ultra-cool laser autofocus camera for its flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphone, and it's coming soon.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jan 5 2021 9:27 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Samsung is about to unleash its new family of Galaxy S21 smartphones, led by the flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra that will have the ultimate camera system of them all.

Samsung will be saving the best camera tech for the Galaxy S21 Ultra 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

We have some new information thanks to leaker Evan Blass, who has shared some details through an infographic on the specs for Samsung's new Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphone. Samsung will be using a 108-megapixel main sensor, which will also be flanked by two 10-megapixel telephoto sensors and a 12-megapixel camera.

Samsung will use a regular 12-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide and 64-megapixel telephoto sensor on the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ smartphones. We should expect 8K 30FPS and 4K 60FPS video shooting abilities on Samsung's new flock of Galaxy S21 smartphones, and some speedy horsepower with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Samsung will be saving the best camera tech for the Galaxy S21 Ultra 02 | TweakTown.com

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

  • Front-facing - 40MP f2.2
  • Ultrawide - 12MP f2.2
  • Primary - 108MP f1.8
  • Telephoto 2 - 10MP f4.9
  • Telephoto 1 - 10MP f2.4

Galaxy S21 5G / S21 Plus 5G

  • Front facing - 10MP f2.2
  • Ultrawide - 12MP f2.2
  • Primary - 12MP f1.8
  • Telephoto - 64MP f2.0
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Factory Unlocked (SM-G988UZAAXAA)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1099.99
$1099.99$1049.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/5/2021 at 11:15 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:voice.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.