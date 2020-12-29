All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Samsung's unreleased Galaxy S21 Ultra Limited Edition costs $60,000

If you've got $60,000 ready to spend on a new phone, check out Caviar's upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Limited Edition.

Published Tue, Dec 29 2020 7:14 PM CST
Samsung will be releasing its next-gen Galaxy S21 family of smartphones early next year, where you can now even reserve your new Galaxy S21 if you're living in the US. But what if you wanted a super limited edition version of the Galaxy S21? It'll cost you $60K, though.

Caviar has announced its new Galaxy S21 Ultra Limited Edition smartphone, which starts from $63,000 with 128GB of internal storage and the beautiful 18-karat gold style. What Caviar is doing here is using the 18-karat gold with beautiful lines that were engraved into the number 21 -- get it, Galaxy S21.

Inside, the Galaxy S21 Ultra rocks a large 5000mAh battery, 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz display, a family of rear-facing cameras and I'm sure much more internally. We'll know more when Samsung unveils the new Galaxy S21 family of smartphones on January 14, 2021.

Caviar explains: "The case is made of black ultra-durable PVD coating, which contrasts favorably with the decorative elements of shiny pure gold. An impression of luxury and grace is created by combining strict lines with the laser engraved number 21".

"The gold Caviar inscription in the lower right corner adds a special chic not impeding the overall laconic design. If you appreciate a luxurious classic style, this model was created specially for you!"

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

