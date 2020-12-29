Samsung's unreleased Galaxy S21 Ultra Limited Edition costs $60,000

If you've got $60,000 ready to spend on a new phone, check out Caviar's upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Limited Edition.

Samsung will be releasing its next-gen Galaxy S21 family of smartphones early next year, where you can now even reserve your new Galaxy S21 if you're living in the US. But what if you wanted a super limited edition version of the Galaxy S21? It'll cost you $60K, though.

Caviar has announced its new Galaxy S21 Ultra Limited Edition smartphone, which starts from $63,000 with 128GB of internal storage and the beautiful 18-karat gold style. What Caviar is doing here is using the 18-karat gold with beautiful lines that were engraved into the number 21 -- get it, Galaxy S21.

Inside, the Galaxy S21 Ultra rocks a large 5000mAh battery, 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz display, a family of rear-facing cameras and I'm sure much more internally. We'll know more when Samsung unveils the new Galaxy S21 family of smartphones on January 14, 2021.

Caviar explains: "The case is made of black ultra-durable PVD coating, which contrasts favorably with the decorative elements of shiny pure gold. An impression of luxury and grace is created by combining strict lines with the laser engraved number 21".

"The gold Caviar inscription in the lower right corner adds a special chic not impeding the overall laconic design. If you appreciate a luxurious classic style, this model was created specially for you!"