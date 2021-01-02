Bitcoin rides as high as $33,000 for new all-time high in 2021

Bitcoin has an awesome early 2021 by smashing through $30,000 to hit a new all-time high of just over $33,000 -- wowzers.

Bitcoin was flirting with $30,000 on the edge of 2021 but it easily broke $30,000 and went up and above to a new all-time high of just over $33,000 before stabilizing at around $32,000 at the time of writing.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

With this meteoric rise to $33,000 it means that Bitcoin is more valuable than some of the largest companies in the world, with BTC market value at around $580 billion. To put it into comparison TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) is worth $488 billion, Tesla Motors is worth $668 billion, Facebook is worth $778 billion, Alphabet (Google) is worth $1.18 trillion and Apple at a whopping $2.25 trillion.

Read more: Bitcoin's new all-time high close to $30,000: could tip over by 2021

Read more: John McAfee has hours left, will eat his own d*ck if BTC isn't $500K