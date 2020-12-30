Bitcoin's new all-time high close to $30,000: could tip over by 2021

Bitcoin is reaching for the stars to end 2020 with BTC hitting a new all-time high of just over $29,000 -- will it hit $30K?

Bitcoin has been rallying right up to $29,000 in the last 24 hours hitting a new all-time high but not quite breaching the $30,000 barrier -- but there's still around 24 hours left of 2020.

BTC had a high volume push right through the $28,500 resistance level, and now the new sights are on the juicy $30,000 target. Material Indicators have data that shows there are large sell walls at the $30,000 level at major cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance.

But what happens once BTC breaches $30K?

Well, many experts think that once BTC has passed $30,000 then the sky is literally the limit -- we might not get to John McAfee eating his own dick on national TV big like he said he would 3 years ago, but it could go a good chunk into the $30-something-thousand market easily.