All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Bitcoin's new all-time high close to $30,000: could tip over by 2021

Bitcoin is reaching for the stars to end 2020 with BTC hitting a new all-time high of just over $29,000 -- will it hit $30K?

@anthony256
Published Wed, Dec 30 2020 9:25 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Bitcoin has been rallying right up to $29,000 in the last 24 hours hitting a new all-time high but not quite breaching the $30,000 barrier -- but there's still around 24 hours left of 2020.

Bitcoin's new all-time high close to ,000: could tip over by 2021 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

BTC had a high volume push right through the $28,500 resistance level, and now the new sights are on the juicy $30,000 target. Material Indicators have data that shows there are large sell walls at the $30,000 level at major cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance.

But what happens once BTC breaches $30K?

Well, many experts think that once BTC has passed $30,000 then the sky is literally the limit -- we might not get to John McAfee eating his own dick on national TV big like he said he would 3 years ago, but it could go a good chunk into the $30-something-thousand market easily.

Buy at Amazon

The Bitcoin Standard: The Decentralized Alternative to Central Banking

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$23.83
$26.95$26.95$22.69
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/30/2020 at 9:25 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:coindesk.com, nypost.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.