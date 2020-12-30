All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
John McAfee has hours left, will eat his own d*ck if BTC isn't $500K

John McAfee has around 24 hours left for Bitcoin to go from $30,000 to $500,000 or else he will eat his own d*ck in person.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Dec 30 2020 9:59 PM CST
John McAfee very famously said back in 2017 that he predicted Bitcoin would be "$500,000 by the end of 2020" and that if he didn't, he would "eat my dick if wrong".

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Bitcoin has just reached a new all-time high of $29,000 and could soon breach $30,000 but we're not quite at the $500,000 level where McAfee would like it. Far from it -- but McAfee did promise he'd eat his own meat if BTC wasn't at $500,000 by the end of 2020 -- where it would need to burst out 10x over its current price to reach $500K.

