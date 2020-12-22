Gran Turismo 7 boss wants to 'deliver the best to everyone' on PS5

Gran Turismo 7 director says studio does not 'want to make concessions on anything' and 'want to deliver the best to everyone'

We know that Gran Turismo 7 will push the next-gen PS5 console to its limits, where back in June 2020 we reported that Sony Europe exec Simon Rutter confirmed Gran Turismo 7 would be the PS5's crowning game.

Rutter said at the time: "Gran Turismo 7 is going to benefit from almost every single technological enhancement that we have in PlayStation 5. The loading times will be next to nothing compared to what they have been in the past".

Now we have even more confirmation, with Gran Turismo 7 director and series creator and Polyphony Digital CEO Kazunori Yamauchi said the team is "applying an incredible amount of attention" was what Polyphony Digital is all about.

Yamauchi said at the recent FIA Gran Turismo Championships 2020: "We always pursue the best at Polyphony Digital. We don't want to make concessions on anything. We want to deliver the best to everyone. And this is no longer just my thinking, but it's the mindset of all 200 or so staff at our company".

"They say in Japan that 'divinity comes to reside in the details' and it's so true. How much attention you pay to the fine details, how to perfect it, hone it to perfection and applying an incredible amount of attention to this, is our production style".