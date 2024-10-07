Celebrating 25 years of tech publishing!
This is what Grand Theft Auto 7 could look like on the PlayStation 7 with AI-powered graphics

GTA 6 looks really, really good in its brief teasers... but a next-gen GTA 7 running on Sony's future-gen PlayStation 7 -- yes PS7 -- could look INSANE.

Published
2 minutes read time

Just imagine... a totally next-gen Grand Theft Auto 7 on a future-gen PlayStation 7 console, powered with next-gen hardware and AI that looks almost photorealistic... but with a certain (really awesome-looking) vibe. Check it out:

We all know Rockstar is going to release the biggest game of all time with Grand Theft Auto 6, but with our eyes to the future with next-gen hardware (AMD's future-gen Zen 6 and RDNA 6 architectures) as well as Sony's continued advancements into adding ray tracing (RT) and AI-powered upscaling that truly begins with PlayStation 6, but this tiny glimmer of hope is inspiring... the hype for this would be unbelievable.

In a post on X, NikTik explained that the scene in the tweet (below) is a scene from GTA: San Andreas reimagined with Runway Gen-3 AI. He also mentions that NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang talked about the future of DLSS, mentioning that it will generate in-game assets including textures and objects, with DLSS 10 hypothetically delivering full neural rendering.

The result? The future of gaming + generative AI to create photorealistic graphics, and I want it inserted into my veins right now. I think it looks freaking awesome, and I would absolutely love to see a future of gaming where this is a possibility... and the thing is... we're not far from it.

Disclaimer: This isn't GTA 7, this is just what I have picked up by reading on X personally, and thought would be a cool "yeah, I can see this happening with next-gen PS7 + GTA 7 + AI + magic".

