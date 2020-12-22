Sabrent's awesome M.2 NVMe Thunderbolt 3 discounted from $90 to $60

Sabrent's super-fast Thunderbolt 3-based M.2 NVMe SSD enclosure is on sale, down from $90 to $60 -- it's rated for 1600MB/sec.

Sabrent's tool-free Thunderbolt 3 NVMe SSD enclosure is currently on sale, with the Sabrent EC-T3NS (our review here) down from its price of $90 to $60.

Store4PC via Amazon.com has the Sabrent EC-T3NS on sale right now for $59.99, down from $89.99. You'll need to use our own TweakTown code to get the discount, with the code being "20TWEAKT". That's a decent discount of $30 if you're in need of a super-fast, thin Thunderbolt to M.2 NVMe SSD tool-free enclosure.

You're going to see speeds of up to 1600MB/sec out of the Sabrent EC-T3NS, which is pretty damn good, with a nice and easy tool-free installation.