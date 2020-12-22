All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sabrent's awesome M.2 NVMe Thunderbolt 3 discounted from $90 to $60

Sabrent's super-fast Thunderbolt 3-based M.2 NVMe SSD enclosure is on sale, down from $90 to $60 -- it's rated for 1600MB/sec.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Dec 22 2020 12:45 AM CST
Sabrent's tool-free Thunderbolt 3 NVMe SSD enclosure is currently on sale, with the Sabrent EC-T3NS (our review here) down from its price of $90 to $60.

Store4PC via Amazon.com has the Sabrent EC-T3NS on sale right now for $59.99, down from $89.99. You'll need to use our own TweakTown code to get the discount, with the code being "20TWEAKT". That's a decent discount of $30 if you're in need of a super-fast, thin Thunderbolt to M.2 NVMe SSD tool-free enclosure.

You're going to see speeds of up to 1600MB/sec out of the Sabrent EC-T3NS, which is pretty damn good, with a nice and easy tool-free installation.

Buy at Amazon

Sabrent Thunderbolt 3 Certified M.2 NVMe SSD (EC-T3NS)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$74.99
$74.99$89.99$89.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/22/2020 at 12:47 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

