ASRock unveils Radeon RX 6900 XT Phantom Gaming D OC graphics card

ASRock has just unveiled its new custom Radeon RX 6900 XT Phantom Gaming D 16G OC graphics card, the highest Big Navi card that is on offer.

We don't know much about it, but it is a larger 2.5-slot card with a triple-fan cooler -- and should be cooler than the reference Radeon RX 6900 XT that reviews will go live in in the next hour. We should see clock speeds 200-300MHz higher than the reference card, something you'll be able to see on my review here on TweakTown today.

ASRock will require 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors, which is up from the 2 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors on the reference Radeon RX 6900 XT. We have the Phantom Gaming 3X Cooling System taking care of things, with ARGB lighting providing some style. There's no details on GPU clocks just yet.