AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT launch disaster: no cards, rip off pricing

It's not like you can buy the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT or Radeon RX 6800 anyway -- and if you can, AIBs are ripping you off.

AMD has found itself in an incredibly sh*tty situation: it finally has a graphics card that can out-class NVIDIA, after what feels like forever with Team Green dominating... but it doesn't matter, no one can buy them.

And if you do, you're spending more money -- especially for the custom AIB cards with Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 cards selling for anywhere between $80 and up to $250 over their launch MSRP. For example, the ASUS RX 6800 XT ROG STRIX LC is $250 over its MSRP at $900.

Not only is there price shenanigans going on, but there's just no stock worldwide -- way less stock of Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards than NVIDIA had with the Ampere GeForce RTX 30 series cards. It seems the custom AIB cards are in the same situation.

Now according to fellow Aussies @ HardwareUnboxed, with Steve Walton saying: "We have had a private conversation with AMD. They assured us that in 4 to 8 weeks there will be AIB cards available at MSRP. They said they enabled the AIBs to achieve the 649 dollars [RX 6800 XT] MSRP and they expect that to happen within 8 weeks".

All of that sweet, sweet 7nm TSMC wafer is being chewed up real good -- with AMD spreading it so thinly between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X, Zen 2 and Zen 3 processors, Threadripper and EPYC processors, and now the Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards.

