All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Epic Thanksgiving Giveaway: MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO!

Assassin's Creed Valhalla now hits 60FPS on Xbox Series S

Ubisoft updates Assassin's Creed Valhalla to hit 60FPS on Xbox Series S, lets gamers choose between performance or quality modes.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Nov 26 2020 12:39 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Assassin's Creed Valhalla can now hit 60FPS on the weaker, lower-powered Xbox Series S.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla now hits 60FPS on Xbox Series S 5 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Ubisoft just rolled out a new update that lets Xbox Series S owners choose between 60FPS and 30FPS modes in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Performance mode hits 60FPS with dynamic resolution scaling, and quality mode also has dynamic resolution but targets 30FPS instead. Before the update, Valhalla only hit 30FPS on the Series S.

This is a pretty big deal considering the Series S' specs. The Xbox Series S is 61% less powerful than the Xbox Series X's 12TFLOP GPU, and targets 1440p resolution at 60FPS instead of the Series X's 4K 60FPS. There's also less RAM in the Series S, just 10GB of GDDR6 versus the Series X's 16GB GDDR6 memory.

These reduced specs mean in-game performance is pretty limited on the digital-only Series S, but the console is technically able to hit next-gen performance factors like ray tracing and ultra-fast loading. The biggest difference between the Series X and Series S is the resolution target.

Both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles are able to hit a smooth 4K 60FPS in Valhalla, but don't expect this kind of perf on the Series S. Valhalla shoult hit 1080p 60FPS (or maybe 1440p with upscaling).

Assassin's Creed Valhalla now hits 60FPS on Xbox Series S 83 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Assassin's Creed Valhalla PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$47.99
$49.94$64.99$49.94
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/26/2020 at 12:18 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:discussions.ubisoft.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Buyer Guides
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.