This new GTA 6 rumor suggests the game is based in Virginia, USA
Did Rockstar Games just tease Grand Theft Auto 6, and where the next-gen GTA 6 will be located? If so, it'll be in Virginia, USA.
Rockstar Games has been hard at work on Grand Theft Auto 6 since 2014, where it was teased back in April 2015 that the developer was mapping the entire of the United States for GTA 6.
Well, the latest rumor is that GTA 6 is going to be based in Virginia, USA -- and that's not really a rumor, it's more of eagle-eyed GTA fans seeing something in a recent tease from Rockstar on Twitter for a new GTA Online update. Some fans saw a set of GPS coordinates, and so began the hunt.
If you put those GPS coordinates into either Google Maps or Google Earth, you will be dropped at the Middle Mountain Trail, in Virginia, USA. Gamers think that the fan in the road is a clue to GTA 6, but as 'VI' in Roman numerals: VI being 6.
"I checked it out, and it definitely says VI on the ground. It's far from the release, but we got the first obvious sign from Rockstar, so congratulations".
More on GTA 6:
- When did we first hear about GTA 6? I think I was the first in the world to cover Grand Theft Auto 6, so much so that the TweakTown servers crashed multiple times requiring upgrades from the insane load of people reading about it. That was all the way back in 2015, when Rockstar President Leslie Benzies teased they've got "about 45 years worth of ideas" for GTA 6.
- How big will GTA 6 be? The largest GTA ever, I'd say -- and with reports from 2015, the developer was reportedly mapping the entire of the United States for GTA 6. At the time, the report stated: "Loading the entirety of the USA would have its issues. I mean, driving from one city to another could be a real chore, especially if it's just filled with country side and nothing much to do in between".
- Where will GTA 6 be based? Well, that's what we're beginning to hear about now -- it was only a few months ago in April 2020 that we heard GTA 6 had been in pre-production since 2014 and that the map in Grand Theft Auto 6 would be "huge" at launch. It looks like it could be based in Vice City, at the very least -- and maybe multiple large cities.
- When is GTA 6 launching? The latest we've heard is 2023 -- and I'm sure it will be dropping on the next-gen Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X consoles, with Take-Two reportedly setting side $89 million on marketing for FY2024 -- which should see some big GTA 6 marketing (and I'm sure it will be much, much more than that).