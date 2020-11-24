All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Bitcoin breaks $19K, should make new all-time high and hit $20K soon

Bitcoin flies past $17,000... then $18,000... and now $19,000 -- where it could go upwards and over $20,000 for new all-time high.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Nov 24 2020 6:40 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Bitcoin has had a huge 6 months, with the father of all cryptocurrencies flying upwards by 120% since May 2020 -- reaching $19,196 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin breaks K, should make new all-time high and hit K soon 333 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

BTC was at $18,059 just over 24 hours ago and is now at a 24-hour high of $19,146 -- with it just over $500 away from its all-time high of $19,665. This is the first time Bitcoin has been above $19,000 in over 3 years -- where it was last at this point in December 2017.

It seems Bitcoin will be ringing in the New Year with an all-time high, hell it could happen in the next couple of days or even today. Just a few weeks ago PayPal announced it would allow cryptocurrency for buying, selling, shopping in 2021 -- and then not even two weeks ago PayPal allowed all US users to buy, sell, hold cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

There are many moving factors to why Bitcoin is rising at a steady rate towards $20,000 -- with some crypto experts saying we could see the likes of $50,000 before the end of the year.

We are still waiting on John McAfee to eat his own d*ick as he bet that Bitcoin would be $500,000 or higher by July 2020, and it wasn't -- we aren't even at $20,000, let alone $50,000 -- let alone the d*ick-eating high of $500,000.

Buy at Amazon

The Bitcoin Standard: The Decentralized Alternative to Central Banking

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$22.69
$22.69$22.69$24.26
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/24/2020 at 6:40 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:news.bitcoin.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Buyer Guides
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.