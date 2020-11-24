Bitcoin breaks $19K, should make new all-time high and hit $20K soon

Bitcoin flies past $17,000... then $18,000... and now $19,000 -- where it could go upwards and over $20,000 for new all-time high.

Bitcoin has had a huge 6 months, with the father of all cryptocurrencies flying upwards by 120% since May 2020 -- reaching $19,196 at the time of writing.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

BTC was at $18,059 just over 24 hours ago and is now at a 24-hour high of $19,146 -- with it just over $500 away from its all-time high of $19,665. This is the first time Bitcoin has been above $19,000 in over 3 years -- where it was last at this point in December 2017.

It seems Bitcoin will be ringing in the New Year with an all-time high, hell it could happen in the next couple of days or even today. Just a few weeks ago PayPal announced it would allow cryptocurrency for buying, selling, shopping in 2021 -- and then not even two weeks ago PayPal allowed all US users to buy, sell, hold cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

There are many moving factors to why Bitcoin is rising at a steady rate towards $20,000 -- with some crypto experts saying we could see the likes of $50,000 before the end of the year.

We are still waiting on John McAfee to eat his own d*ick as he bet that Bitcoin would be $500,000 or higher by July 2020, and it wasn't -- we aren't even at $20,000, let alone $50,000 -- let alone the d*ick-eating high of $500,000.