John McAfee now has to 'eat his own d*ck' with BTC not at $500,000

John McAfee said in July 2017 that he would 'eat his d*ck on national television' if Bitcoin wasn't $500,000 in 3 years...

Can you believe that it has been 3 years since John McAfee famously said he'd eat his own dick on national television if the price of Bitcoin wasn't $1 million. Well, those 3 years have flown past -- and we're finally here, but no dick-eating on national TV is happening just yet.

McAfee first said he predicted Bitcoin to be priced at $500,000 by the end of 2020, but that predicted was from a model that predicted $5000 by the end of 2017. BTC had accelerated "much faster" than his "model assumptions" so he changed his prediction to Bitcoin hitting $1 million by the end of 2020 and that he would "still eat my own dick if wrong".

McAffee tweeted the news 3 years ago, with some repliying to make sure he meant that he thought 1 BTC would be worth $500,000 in 3 years. His reply: "if not, I will eat my dick on national television"... and now, the internet is trolling him.

But he does have a point -- he did say "by the end of 2020" and there is a lot to happen between now and then. We're in dark times right now but I believe the light is coming, COVID-19 is here and needs to be dealt with, and then we have another US election to deal with in the coming months.

Bitcoin might hit $1 million and beyond, and then McAfee will escape having to chow down on his own parts.

I'll leave you with these delicious tweets, but I'm sure (at least to John) they're not as delicious as his own man meat. At least it's not fake meat like those 3D printed chicken nuggets at KFC, I guess. Onwards with the delicious tweets: