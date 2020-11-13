All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
PayPal hugs crypto, all US users can buy, sell, hold cryptocurrency

PayPal opens up its arms to cryptocurrency to US-based users, with Americans now able to buy, sell, and hold bitcoin, ethereum.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Nov 13 2020 7:30 PM CST
It wasn't even a month ago that PayPal announced that it would let its customers use cryptocurrencies and hold them in their wallets, but it has just delivered crypto support to all US accounts.

At first, PayPal made crypto-capable payments and holdings in a small batch of users but it has now opened the crypto floodgates to all US users of PayPal to now buy, sell, and and hold bitcoin, etherum, litecoin, and bitcoin cash.

Not just that, but PayPal said that in "select international markets in the first half of 2021" the company will have cryptocurrency into Venmo, which will see users paying merchants with their cryptocurrencies in their wallet. The way this will work is the transaction will take place between cryptocurrencies, with the digital currency converted to fiat.

