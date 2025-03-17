Samsung rumored to have cancelled bleeding-edge 1.4nm process to shift focus

Samsung could have been forced to cancel its sub-2nm processes to focus on increasing yields from its 2nm GAA technology ahead of the Galaxy S26 release.

TSMC may soon gobble up more of the semiconductor market as rumors are indicating Samsung has abandoned development on its bleeding-edge 1.4nm process.

At the moment, TSMC holds approximately 67% of the semiconductor market, but according to the latest rumor, that number could soon increase as Samsung has decided to concentrate its efforts on increasing yields from its 2nm GAA node. The news comes from an insider who states Samsung is shifting its attention to its 2nm GAA process to increase yields ahead of the release of its Galaxy S26 series, which should be rocking the foundry's latest flagship SoC, the Exynos 2600. But why wouldn't Samsung be pressing ahead with its bleeding-edge tech?

There are a few reasons why Samsung could cancel its 1.4nm process and the first is production for the Exynos 2600 is scheduled to begin in May, and current reports indicate that trial runs of its 2nm GAA node only secured a 30% yield. Another reason is that Samung's fabrication plant is struggling quite a bit, perhaps more than what is publicly reported, and the decision to focus efforts on 2nm node yields indicates issues with the development of the 1.4nm process.

