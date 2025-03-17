All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
CPU, APU & Chipsets

Samsung rumored to have cancelled bleeding-edge 1.4nm process to shift focus

Samsung could have been forced to cancel its sub-2nm processes to focus on increasing yields from its 2nm GAA technology ahead of the Galaxy S26 release.

Samsung rumored to have cancelled bleeding-edge 1.4nm process to shift focus
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Samsung may have canceled its sub-2nm processes to prioritize improving yields from its 2nm GAA technology in preparation for the Galaxy S26 release.

TSMC may soon gobble up more of the semiconductor market as rumors are indicating Samsung has abandoned development on its bleeding-edge 1.4nm process.

At the moment, TSMC holds approximately 67% of the semiconductor market, but according to the latest rumor, that number could soon increase as Samsung has decided to concentrate its efforts on increasing yields from its 2nm GAA node. The news comes from an insider who states Samsung is shifting its attention to its 2nm GAA process to increase yields ahead of the release of its Galaxy S26 series, which should be rocking the foundry's latest flagship SoC, the Exynos 2600. But why wouldn't Samsung be pressing ahead with its bleeding-edge tech?

There are a few reasons why Samsung could cancel its 1.4nm process and the first is production for the Exynos 2600 is scheduled to begin in May, and current reports indicate that trial runs of its 2nm GAA node only secured a 30% yield. Another reason is that Samung's fabrication plant is struggling quite a bit, perhaps more than what is publicly reported, and the decision to focus efforts on 2nm node yields indicates issues with the development of the 1.4nm process.

Samsung rumored to have cancelled bleeding-edge 1.4nm process to shift focus 3212312
2
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Tech and Science Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

