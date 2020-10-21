NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
GIVEAWAY: Gaming peripherals upgrade thanks to Corsair worth $280

PayPal will allow cryptocurrency for buying, selling, shopping in 2021

PayPal announces it will allow cryptocurrencies through their 26 million merchants in early 2021 in buying, selling, shopping.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Oct 21 2020 7:56 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The world is going through some major changes right now because of COVID-19, but PayPal allowing cryptocurrencies across their merchants in 2021 is some major news.

PayPal will allow cryptocurrency for buying, selling, shopping in 2021 09 | TweakTown.com

Reuters reports that PayPal Holdings Inc will allow its customers to use cryptocurrencies in order to buy, sell, and hold bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies using your PayPal wallet. PayPal President and Chief Executive Dan Schulman said in an interview: "We are working with central banks and thinking of all forms of digital currencies and how PayPal can play a role".

Schulman said that PayPal hopes to see its new cryptocurrency service to kick start the use of cryptocurrencies around the world, and prepare its network for new digital currencies that may be developed by central banks and corporations.

It's a big deal because there are 346 million active PayPal accounts that process $222 billion in payments in Q2 2020 alone, so you can see how it makes sense for PayPal to be interested in cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency payments on PayPal will be settled using fiat currencies, so it won't be a crypto-to-crypto payment from customer to merchant.

Instead it will be crypto from your wallet, into USD for example, and then to the merchant. So if you're holding a particular coin at the time, you can pay the fiat dollar amount for it -- and have it taken from your crypto wallet.

PayPal will start with bitcoin, ethereum, bitcoin cash, and litecoin in 2021.

Buy at Amazon

Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$31.99
$31.99$31.99$31.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/21/2020 at 7:56 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:reuters.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.